AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $3,141.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.03 or 0.07464418 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,411.45 or 1.00229876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00049797 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

