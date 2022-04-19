Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

