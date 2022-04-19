Analysts Anticipate Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will announce $290.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.78 million and the lowest is $285.25 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $180.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Formula One Group.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. 856,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.