Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the lowest is ($1.59). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 1,876,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.