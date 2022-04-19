Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.25 million. Lovesac reported sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $652.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,385. The firm has a market cap of $726.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

