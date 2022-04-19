Analysts Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.50. Equitable reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equitable.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,972. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Equitable by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.