Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Leidos reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $110.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.