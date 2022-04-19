Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $32.46

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 1,797,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $267,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $35,099,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

