Analysts Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) PT at $5.60

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,563,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $945.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

