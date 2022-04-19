Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target at $107.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($119.35) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 68,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,432. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

