Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Target Price at $144.67

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLVHF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

