Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $77.35

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,910,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,814,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $371.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

