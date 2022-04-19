Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.46

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hecla Mining by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 141,425 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

