Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 350.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.60 ($4.56).

Several analysts recently issued reports on KGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.81) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 335 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.07) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

KGF opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 282.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($710,382.51).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

