Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $71.75

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.
LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $51.19. 15,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
