Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $71.75

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $51.19. 15,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

