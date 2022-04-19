Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price at $4.06

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.