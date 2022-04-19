Analysts Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Target Price at $65.13

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,583. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

