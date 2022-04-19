Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Target Price at C$7.33

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCL. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$5.32 on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

