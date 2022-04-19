Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96 and a beta of 0.26. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.93.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

