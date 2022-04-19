Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Target Price at GBX 2,667.78

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($34.71).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.31) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($27.84) to GBX 2,060 ($26.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,753 ($22.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.47. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,726 ($22.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($24.98) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,490.24). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.63) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($68,961.75). In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,316 shares of company stock worth $6,291,440.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

