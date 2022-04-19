Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $20.43

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.
WW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 761,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,263. The company has a market cap of $742.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
