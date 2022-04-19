Analyzing Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83% VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94%

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.33 billion 17.70 $784.83 million $7.01 30.43

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus target price of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VeriSign beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. The company also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.