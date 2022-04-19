Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 417,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbe Robotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,384,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,020,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

