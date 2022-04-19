Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $478,775,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,108,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.