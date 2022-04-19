Arena Investors LP Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 312,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Horizon Acquisition Co. II comprises 3.2% of Arena Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arena Investors LP owned about 0.48% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 152,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZON stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

