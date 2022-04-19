Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARES. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

