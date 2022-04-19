Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

