Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.61. 14,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

