ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASM International is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The company enables the customers to lower their production costs by providing leading-edge technology solutions and efficient manufacturing processes. The company also designs, manufactures and sells equipment that deposits thin films, or layers, of electronically insulating or conductive material onto silicon wafers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASMIY. Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

ASMIY stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.00. 27,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.48. ASM International has a one year low of $273.01 and a one year high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.51.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, research analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

