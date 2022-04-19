ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.24

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 21242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASOMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($50.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,824.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

