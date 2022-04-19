AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £102.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £104.32 ($135.72).

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.49) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.42) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting £105.36 ($137.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,766,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,522.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,964.24. The stock has a market cap of £163.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.21. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,237 ($94.16) and a 52 week high of £110 ($143.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

