Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASTC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

