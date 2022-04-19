Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,790 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 105,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.