Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 37,045 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

