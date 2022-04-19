Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $2,683,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 154,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

