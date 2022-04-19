Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,182,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

