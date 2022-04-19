Atria Investments LLC Buys 40,441 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.