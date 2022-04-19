Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.