Atria Investments LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,717,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 761,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after buying an additional 466,082 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

