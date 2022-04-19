Atria Investments LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

