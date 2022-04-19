Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.