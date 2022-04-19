Atria Investments LLC Purchases 24,342 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,626,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

