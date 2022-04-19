Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,803 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.