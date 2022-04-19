AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) to post $615.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.77 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.05. The company had a trading volume of 753,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,066. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

