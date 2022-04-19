Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $48.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,651. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.