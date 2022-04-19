Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Avient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

