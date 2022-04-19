Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $32.70

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $43.40. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 64,876 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

