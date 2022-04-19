Azuki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Azuki has a market cap of $400,293.01 and approximately $552.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.40 or 0.07457133 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,694.82 or 0.99942786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041631 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

