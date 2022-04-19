Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BMI opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

