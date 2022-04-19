Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.31. Baozun shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 4,138 shares trading hands.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 41.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

